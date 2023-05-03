Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.00 million-$628.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.75 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. 995,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,007. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Several brokerages have commented on WK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

