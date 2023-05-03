World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after buying an additional 210,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

