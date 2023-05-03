xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,786.44

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00004775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $15,786.44 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars.

