Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.79

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 23347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

(Get Rating)

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.