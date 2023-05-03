Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.79

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 23347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.