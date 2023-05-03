Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

