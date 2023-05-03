Zcash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.47 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $36.38 or 0.00128590 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $594.04 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00049110 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00032568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

