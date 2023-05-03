Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $340.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $255.44 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $378.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.19.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,396.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

