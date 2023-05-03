Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.42 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). 4,554,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,322,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Zephyr Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of £72 million, a PE ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 39,473 gross acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

