Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 175,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,043. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

