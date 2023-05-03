Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.65.

ZBH stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

