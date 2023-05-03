Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.61 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 364,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

