1,007,953 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,007,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,338,000. Medtronic comprises about 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5 %

MDT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

