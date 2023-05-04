10,968 Shares in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 57.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 229,898 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 70.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UGL opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $67.84.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

