12,747 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $772.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

