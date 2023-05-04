1,407 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $431.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.09 and its 200-day moving average is $409.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

