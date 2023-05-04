1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Acquires $40,740.00 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

1st Source Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. 45,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $997.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 131.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.