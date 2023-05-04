2,035 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.90. 566,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,755. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

