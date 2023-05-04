21,639 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 799.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 274,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 247,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $483.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.35. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 95.25% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

