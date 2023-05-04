27,378 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 36,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.