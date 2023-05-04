2,863 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $111.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

