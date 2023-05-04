2,979 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

