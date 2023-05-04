3,080 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

META stock opened at $237.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $614.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

