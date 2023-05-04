33,000 Shares in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

