40,850 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Invitation Homes makes up about 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

