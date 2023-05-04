4,178 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 199,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,994. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.