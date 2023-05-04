47,498 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,134. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.