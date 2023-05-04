4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $150,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.77. 1,715,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,244. The company has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

