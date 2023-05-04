4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 201 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 150,454 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,850,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 961,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,348,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 3,141,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

