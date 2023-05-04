500.com Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

500.com restated their reiterates rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. 804,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

