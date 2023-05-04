5,099 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after buying an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.