8,658 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.44. 2,023,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

