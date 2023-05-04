92,178 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 97,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.42. 246,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

