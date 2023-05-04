Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 7,695 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,833,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

AADI stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

