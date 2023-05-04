AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,771.40

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,771.40 ($22.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,779.45 ($22.23). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($21.11), with a volume of 66,013 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of £399.61 million, a PE ratio of 11,633.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,769 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,686.77.
AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.
