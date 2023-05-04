AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,771.40

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,771.40 ($22.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,779.45 ($22.23). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($21.11), with a volume of 66,013 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,633.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,769 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,686.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

