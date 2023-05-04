Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 1,825.37%. Research analysts predict that Absci will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.