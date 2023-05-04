Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.
Shares of AKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 832,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,422. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.39.
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
