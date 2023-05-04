Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 832,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,422. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 172,310 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Stories

