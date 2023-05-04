ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO remained flat at $4.42 during trading on Thursday. 550,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in ACCO Brands by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ACCO Brands by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

