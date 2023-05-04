ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Gap Up to $24.62

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $27.00. ACI Worldwide shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 45,716 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

