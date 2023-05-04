Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
Shares of ATVI opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.
Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard
In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
