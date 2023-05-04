Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.