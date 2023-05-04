Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. 1,465,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,078. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

