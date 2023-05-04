Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 14.7 %

ADPT stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 835,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,093. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $916.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $194,264.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

