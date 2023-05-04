Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.35 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

