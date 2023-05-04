Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

