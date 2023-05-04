Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 696,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

