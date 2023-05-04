Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGEGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ATGE traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $41.27. 88,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,255. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $3,419,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

