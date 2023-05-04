Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ATGE traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $41.27. 88,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,255. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $3,419,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.