AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 199,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,822. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

