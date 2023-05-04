AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

AerCap Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AER traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AerCap by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2,057.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AerCap by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 129,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

