AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE AER opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
