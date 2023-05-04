AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.96. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $66.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2,057.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 129,127 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

