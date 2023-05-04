AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.
AerCap Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 291,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Further Reading
