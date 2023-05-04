AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

AerCap Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 291,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AerCap by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

